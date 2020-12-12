Comparing American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) & Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) and Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Renal Associates and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Renal Associates -2.04% -3.56% -0.24% Emmaus Life Sciences N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for American Renal Associates and Emmaus Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Renal Associates 0 3 0 0 2.00 Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Renal Associates presently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential downside of 24.11%. Given American Renal Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Renal Associates is more favorable than Emmaus Life Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.9% of American Renal Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of American Renal Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

American Renal Associates has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Renal Associates and Emmaus Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Renal Associates $822.52 million 0.48 -$13.79 million $0.26 43.92 Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 39.15 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Emmaus Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Renal Associates.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences beats American Renal Associates on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 246 dialysis clinics in partnership with 400 nephrologist partners treating approximately 17,300 patients in 27 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

