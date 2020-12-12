Comparing Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) & Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) and Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Cimarex Energy has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy has a beta of 3.61, meaning that its share price is 261% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Royale Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cimarex Energy -104.14% 7.29% 3.41% Royale Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cimarex Energy and Royale Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cimarex Energy $2.36 billion 1.71 -$124.62 million $4.46 8.87 Royale Energy $1.01 million 5.38 -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Royale Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cimarex Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.0% of Royale Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cimarex Energy and Royale Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cimarex Energy 0 3 19 0 2.86 Royale Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $41.14, suggesting a potential upside of 4.04%. Given Cimarex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cimarex Energy is more favorable than Royale Energy.

Summary

Cimarex Energy beats Royale Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions. The company also owned interests in 2,782 net productive oil and gas wells. Cimarex Energy Co. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Royale Energy

Royale Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal operations are located in the Sacramento Basin and San Joaquin Basin in California, as well as in Utah, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Louisiana. Royale Energy, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

