Comparing SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) & Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF)

SBT Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SBTB) and Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SBT Bancorp alerts:

77.9% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBT Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial 15.44% 7.31% 0.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SBT Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBT Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Central Pacific Financial has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.30%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than SBT Bancorp.

Dividends

SBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SBT Bancorp and Central Pacific Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBT Bancorp $21.39 million 3.31 $4.11 million N/A N/A Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 1.93 $58.32 million $2.03 8.72

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SBT Bancorp.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats SBT Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBT Bancorp

SBT Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Simsbury Bank & Trust Company, Inc. that provides commercial banking services to individual consumers and small businesses in Connecticut. The company offers FDIC-insured checking, savings, IRA accounts, and 401K rollover accounts; commercial loans and residential mortgage programs, as well as home equity lines and loans; safe deposits and other customary non-deposit banking services; Internet banking services; and investment products. It operates through branch offices in the towns of Granby, Avon, Bloomfield, and West Hartford, Connecticut; and six ATMs. SBT Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Weatogue, Connecticut.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, financial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. Central Pacific Financial Corp. also provides debit cards, internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 35 branches and 77 automated teller machines in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for SBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.