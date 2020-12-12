ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COP. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.