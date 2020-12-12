Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Construction Partners updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROAD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private infrastructure projects. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and liquid asphalt cement.

