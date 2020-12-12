Contrasting TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Vroom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.12 billion 0.08 $33.35 million ($2.32) -13.80 Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TravelCenters of America has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.1% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.6% of Vroom shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of TravelCenters of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TravelCenters of America and Vroom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vroom 2 2 10 0 2.57

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $31.42, suggesting a potential downside of 1.88%. Vroom has a consensus target price of $59.90, suggesting a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Vroom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than TravelCenters of America.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.53% -2.79% -0.48% Vroom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vroom beats TravelCenters of America on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc. operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities. As of October 28, 2020, it operated 270 locations in 44 states and Canada primarily under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and TA Express brands; and 650 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 10 proprietary brands, including Quaker Steak and Lube, Iron Skillet, and Country Pride. The company serves trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. TravelCenters of America Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Westlake, Ohio.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.