Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

