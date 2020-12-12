Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (CLM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on December 31st

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1853 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.84.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile
