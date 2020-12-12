Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 64,014 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 398.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

