Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,114 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

TROW stock opened at $151.49 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $154.33. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

