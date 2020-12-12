Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 96,544 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1,716.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 96,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $937,000. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 506,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.37.

NYSE:RY opened at $83.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.811 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.43%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

