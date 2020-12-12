Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 98,207 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,838 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,207 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of NuVasive worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVA. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NuVasive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 82.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in NuVasive by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in NuVasive by 11.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

NuVasive stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -207.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.38. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.70 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

