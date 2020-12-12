Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 24,291 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 72.3% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,773 shares of company stock worth $13,167,317 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $107.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $189.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

