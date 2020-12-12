Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,161 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First American Financial worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 54.3% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

