Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,855,991,000 after buying an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after buying an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after buying an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $420.45 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

