Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $940.17 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,092.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $973.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $801.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.37, for a total transaction of $1,580,055.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,732 shares of company stock valued at $66,711,183. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAM. ValuEngine upgraded The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $863.45.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

