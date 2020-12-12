Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,280 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in FedEx by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 42,409 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in FedEx by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $289.47 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18. The company has a market cap of $76.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.20.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

