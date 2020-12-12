Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $6.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 59,074 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,898,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 159,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $1,488,745.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 87,253 shares of company stock worth $12,851,229. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $175.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $318.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $179.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.