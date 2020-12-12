Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.03 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $406,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,584 shares of company stock worth $1,461,690. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $39.62 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $44.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBL. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

