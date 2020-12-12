Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.35 Million Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 500.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of NiSource worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in NiSource by 1.4% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in NiSource by 25.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in NiSource by 3.2% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $902.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 4,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $99,929.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,947.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,314 shares of company stock worth $150,568 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of NiSource from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

