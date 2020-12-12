Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.36 Million Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,618,000 after purchasing an additional 366,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.73.

EEFT stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $167.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average is $102.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.59. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rick Weller sold 48,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.22, for a total transaction of $5,912,020.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,106,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

