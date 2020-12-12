Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.47 Million Stock Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 186.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,924 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

In other The Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 76,800 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $6,351,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,487,136.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 5,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,945,980 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $91.52 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

