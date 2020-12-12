Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $7.48 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

SMG opened at $190.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $196.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.