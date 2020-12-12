Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 102.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,221 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Capri worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,635,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Capri by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,376,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter valued at $884,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI opened at $38.14 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.73.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

