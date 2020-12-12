Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 75.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $128.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 242.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.63.

In other Marriott International news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

