Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 197.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,486 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

Shares of SBAC opened at $275.62 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Read More: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.