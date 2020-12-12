Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 91.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 16.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.25.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,794.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,729,683. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VEEV opened at $264.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 128.18, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.11 and a 12 month high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

