Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 121,632 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 232.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of The New York Times worth $7,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,453,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,489,000 after purchasing an additional 174,809 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its stake in The New York Times by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,074,000 after purchasing an additional 513,250 shares in the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC now owns 1,895,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,683,000 after purchasing an additional 830,302 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,299,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,599,000 after purchasing an additional 616,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

NYT opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $52.40.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.88 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

