Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 14,656 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,656 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 323,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 90,603 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $160.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.21. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.62 and a 12-month high of $166.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.55.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $3,589,149.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $2,431,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,478,082.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,944 shares of company stock worth $10,188,737. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.