Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 34,740 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.20% of Armstrong World Industries worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 19.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54, a PEG ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $111.46.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

