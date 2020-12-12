Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 109.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $232.01 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $110.01 and a 52-week high of $235.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Atlassian from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

