Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 67.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,329 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Western Union worth $7,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 13,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period.

NYSE:WU opened at $22.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WU. ValuEngine raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.56.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

