Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 315.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,524 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $242,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 70.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,974,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $181,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,339 shares during the last quarter. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.41.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

