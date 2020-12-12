Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of MKS Instruments worth $6,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 29.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKSI opened at $147.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.51. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $158.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.25.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

