Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

CHTR opened at $651.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $634.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $592.99.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 58,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.89, for a total transaction of $34,712,976.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $50,881,855.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,860 shares of company stock valued at $45,482,701. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.