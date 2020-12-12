Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 125,931 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 125,931 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $94.76. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $107.70.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $217,412.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,083,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,488 shares of company stock worth $2,655,493 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

