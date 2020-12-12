Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 18,888 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,888 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,596,518. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.77.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

