Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Weak air-travel demand due to coronavirus concerns is weighing heavily on Delta’s passenger revenues. The contraction in load factor is also worrisome. Due to low demand, passenger revenues declined 68% in the first nine months of 2020. Notably, Delta incurred a loss in third-quarter 2020, repeating the first two quarters' dismal performance. The company president Glen Hauenstein warned that “it may be two years or more” for the revenue stream to normalize. The slowdown in air-travel demand due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the United States is a further setback for the company. However, low fuel prices (down 16% as of September-end) offer some relief. Moreover, efforts to control costs are supporting the bottom line. Evidently, operating expenses declined 19% in the said time frame. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

DAL opened at $41.74 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $31.16. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,248,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,513,000 after acquiring an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067,298 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

