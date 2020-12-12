Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €103.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.69 ($132.58).

Shares of EPA SU opened at €114.65 ($134.88) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s fifty day moving average is €114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is €103.93.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

