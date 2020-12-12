Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.43.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at $13,746,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 55.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.