DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.84.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Cullen sold 43,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,413,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,903,830. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

