Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DND. Raymond James increased their price target on Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$26.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:DND opened at C$41.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.73, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dye & Durham Limited has a 52 week low of C$11.25 and a 52 week high of C$44.30.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Limited (DND.TO) Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

