eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,836 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 171,430 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666,647 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in eBay by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,314,546 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,162,588,000 after buying an additional 7,736,826 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,208,000 after buying an additional 2,579,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,825,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBAY. ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,199 shares of company stock valued at $608,592. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

