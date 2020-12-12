Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Lowered by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.47. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.