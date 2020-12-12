Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 13,074 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.18 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.15.
Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.