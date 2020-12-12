Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Head to Head Comparison

Encana (NYSE:ECA) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Encana and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encana $5.94 billion 3.33 $1.07 billion $0.86 17.72 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $76.59 billion 0.95 $10.15 billion $1.18 9.43

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Encana. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Encana and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encana 1 2 0 0 1.67 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 1 2 0 2.25

Encana currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, suggesting a potential downside of 64.57%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential downside of 7.91%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Encana.

Volatility and Risk

Encana has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.5% of Encana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Encana shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Encana and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encana 16.84% 10.12% 4.77% Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras -8.89% -2.11% -0.61%

Dividends

Encana pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Encana pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Encana beats Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada. The company also owns interests in assets consisting of the Eagle Ford in south Texas and Permian in west Texas. It primarily markets its products to refiners, local distributing companies, energy marketing companies, and electronic exchanges. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the its domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in the refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment engages in the logistic and trading of natural gas and liquid natural gas; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer business operations. The Corporate and Other Businesses segment produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

