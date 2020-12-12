EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 63 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $454,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $796,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.93.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $242.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.88 and its 200 day moving average is $243.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

