EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after acquiring an additional 345,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,046,000 after acquiring an additional 23,421 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $420.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $455.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.34.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

