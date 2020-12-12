EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $275,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after buying an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,464,000 after purchasing an additional 209,079 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in SBA Communications by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 981,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,346,000 after buying an additional 719,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $275.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,722.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.56.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

