EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Credit Acceptance by 483.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACC stock opened at $333.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.30 and its 200 day moving average is $385.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $13.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $7.87. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $426.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered Credit Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.86.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

