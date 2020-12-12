EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,164 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,656,000 after buying an additional 6,028,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,025,978 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,320,000 after purchasing an additional 47,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $399,404,000 after buying an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,619,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $393,553,000 after buying an additional 2,713,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $88.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.